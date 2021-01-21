A chance for rain this morning in the Phoenix area.
Highs will hover around 70 degrees later today.
We will keep showers in the forecast for Friday, though we have a better shot for rain this weekend.
Temps will fall into the low 60s heading into the weekend.
Next week another storm system roll into the state, bringing yet another shot of rain to the Valley.
Highs fall to the 50s with this colder storm.
Early next week, with the jetstream now dipped this far south, a third system will definitely draw down more cold air, and our highs will drop to the low 60’s-upper 50’s.
This one could be a good snowmaker for Northern and Eastern Arizona.
Be prepared for significant snow accumulation with this system.
Stay tuned!