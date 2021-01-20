A mild morning in Phoenix with a high of around 72 later today.
We have a 30% chance for showers today with breezy conditions.
Better storm chances as we get into Thursday with the percentage jumping to 80% percent in the Valley.
Temps will dip a bit too, falling to the upper 60s.
The active weather pattern will continue in the state for the weekend with mountain snow and Valley showers.
By next Tuesday night of next week, we expect to see about ½" of rain at most Valley locations.
Some could get more. By next Tuesday night, we could see between 12-24 inches of some at Flagstaff and other similar elevations along the Rim Country.