After almost reaching triple digits this week, temperatures in the Valley are about to take a big tumble as two storms impact the state bringing rain, snow and wind.
First, look for a chance of light showers in the Phoenix area today. Rain chances are around 30% and any amounts should be light. We'll see temps drop into the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will also pick up this afternoon with breezy conditions expected.
The winds will really be cranking today in northern and eastern Arizona! A Wind Advisory is in place from 11am to 6pm with sustained winds from 20-35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph.
Look for rain in the mountains today, but rain will change to snow across the High Country with snow levels falling to 5,000-6,000 feet overnight. Flagstaff should pick up about 1-2" with more expected from the second storm.
We expect to see a break in the action until Sunday afternoon/evening, but snow levels are expected to drop by late Sunday afternoon and widespread accumulation is likely. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for northern and eastern Arizona beginning on Sunday at 5pm with 4-8" of snow possible as of now.
In the Valley, look for a better chance to see widespread light rain Sunday night and into Monday morning. Look for a high of 68 on Sunday and only 63 on Monday. After Monday, the state starts to dry out and temperatures will get slowly get back into the low 70s for the Phoenix area.