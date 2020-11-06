Mostly cloudy conditions and a few, light sprinkles have been dotting central Arizona. We will continue to see a slight chance for light showers the rest of tonight. However, the big storms we’ve been talking about don’t begin arriving until Saturday when a legitimate cold front pours into Arizona and drops temperatures more than 20 degrees. With that front and now, additional moisture in place from the sub-tropics, we anticipate an increased chance for showers Saturday afternoon and night around metro Phoenix.
After that, we expect a break in the action until late Sunday afternoon and early Monday. With the cold air in place, when that second storm hits, the snow levels will be much lower and widespread, fairly heavy snow is expected in northern and eastern Arizona. Already a winter storm watch is posted for Mohave County in northwest Arizona. We will probably see additional watches added on as we get closer, in time, to the main storm.
Temperatures today in the deserts were running in the upper-80s and tomorrow we expect highs to drop into the mid-70s. By Sunday and Monday, those same highs will be in the 60s. So a major cooldown is expected. Rainfall amounts for Phoenix still look slim while snow in the high country could reach 12 inches by Monday night.