As anticipated, a storm system continues to bring steady rain showers to western and northern Arizona with a bit of snow at the highest elevations of the state. In Maricopa County, several locations in the western part of the county have received more than an inch of rain, but most rain gauges in the Valley haven’t budged today and it’s not likely many will. It looks like are best chance for showers into metro Phoenix will be during the evening hours, but those will be quick hitting showers and, generally, produce less than 1/10” of an inch of rain.
After that, the rain will taper off overnight and outside of a slight chance for showers Friday, we should stay dry through the weekend. Highs tomorrow and Thursday in the Valley will be in the upper-60s. By Sunday, we could see a high of 70.