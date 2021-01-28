After that huge weekend storm across Arizona, we’re going to get another, shorter taste of winter beginning Friday. This, after a Thursday where many locations in the metro Phoenix area got into the 70s. But temperatures will be dropping, the clouds and winds will pick up and by noon on Friday, we could see our first rain showers entering the Valley with this storm. While it’s a fast moving system that also could produce a few thunderstorms, we still could see up to ¼ of an inch of rain in some location.
In the mountains, the storm is forecast to produce 3-6 inches of snow above the 6500 foot level of elevation. That’s sort of frosting on the cake from the previous weekend where some areas got 3 feet of new snow. Nevertheless, the snow is welcome as is the rain as our drought continues. However, the abundance of snow is quite welcome in terms of forest health, outdoor activities and providing water for the reservoirs around the state.
After highs in the 70s Thursday, we expect to see highs in the low 60s on Friday and the upper-50s on Saturday. However, once the rain chances end early Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend will be clear and warm up some. Sunday look for highs around 70 and Monday and Tuesday we should be a couple of degrees warmer than that.
The long range forecast for the Phoenix Open, held February 4-7 in Scottsdale is quite unsettled at this point. For the Pro-Am on Wednesday, a 30% chance for rain is in the forecast. Also, it looks like Saturday, Round 3 of the tournament, could get some rain. The entire tournament will feature cool weather with highs in the 50s and 60s and overnight lows in the upper-30s and 40s. Frost delays are possible.