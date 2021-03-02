A deep, strong trough of low pressure is headed toward Arizona from off the coast of southern California. This storm will bring windy conditions to the state and a chance for rain and snow, mainly in the mountains of northern an eastern Arizona. In the Valley, we expect our chance for rain, somewhere around 30%, to occur on Wednesday night and be mainly light showers. The most optimistic model we have on rainfall total would give us 1/10th of an inch. We really don’t think that’s going to happen.
However, we could see between 2-4” of snow in the mountains, northing major but a travel concern. The snow will be pretty wet, too, and melt away in a short time.
A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of Arizona on Wednesday due to expected high winds and very dry conditions. It’s likely that watch will be rolled over into a Red Flag Warning very shortly.
Highs in the Valley will be around 80 on Wednesday before the cooler air gets here. Then we’re looking for highs around 70 for Thursday afternoon, but mostly sunny skies. Friday thru Sunday we expect to be in the low-to-mid 80s, but another storm passing outr way next week will drop us into the 70s on Monday and Tuesday.
Today is our 32nd straight day without rain at Sky Harbor Airport.