Get ready for more clouds for your Friday with temps dipping just a bit in Phoenix.
We will see a high temperature of around 85 degrees later this afternoon.
Look for plenty of clouds, but a dry day ahead in the Valley.
Northern Arizona will see rain and some thunderstorms for the next few days.
Our best shot for rain looks like it will be in Sunday in Phoenix.
Right now there is a 30% chance for some showers in the Phoenix area for Mother's Day.
We will keep with the below normal temps through the weekend in Phoenix with highs in the mid 80s.
Have a great day!