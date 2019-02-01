Rain on the way!
Friday morning showers were moving over Casa Grande and Maricopa.
We could see some rain in Phoenix this morning, but I don't think we will see widespread showers.
We shouldn't see any frost delays at the Phoenix Open and the rest of the day should be pretty good.
The best chance for rain will be late Saturday in the Valley and into Sunday morning.
Plan on mountain snow as well with snow levels starting around 7000 feet, dropping to 5500 feet by Sunday morning.
Flagstaff could pick up 3-6 inches of snow by Sunday afternoon.
We keep rain chances in the forecast for next week too in the Valley.
Have a great day!