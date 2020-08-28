Today will likely be our 50th day above 110 degrees in the Valley. We'll top out near 112 degrees this afternoon with an Excessive Heat Warning until 8pm.
The Valley woke up to some light showers that could stick around through the morning commute. Amounts were very light. This afternoon, look for partly cloudy skies with only slight chances for storms in the Valley. There is a chance for blowing dust.
Big changes are ahead this weekend. Our high pressure ridge is shifting east, while a trough will move by to our north. Both of these changes will help put Arizona under the influence of a southerly flow, which will import tropical moisture into our state. Expect it to feel very humid by Saturday, and rain chances increase across the state for the weekend as well. For the Valley, our best chance of rain is Saturday night and Sunday, although lingering rain chances continue into Monday and Tuesday.
In addition to the rain chances and higher humidity, we'll finally get some cooler temperatures. Look for highs near 104 Saturday, with upper 90s forecast for both Sunday and Monday.