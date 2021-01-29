Rain has begun to fall in the west Valley. So far, we’re only seeing moderate showers and no thunderstorms with minimal rainfall amounts. However, that could change as the line of storms moves through.
A quick moving storm system is moving through Arizona bringing rain showers and a few thunderstorms to the deserts and snow in the high country. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for northern and eastern Arizona above 6000 feet. 2-8” of snow is expected and travel is expected to become hazardous. Most of the snow will be tapering off by Saturday afternoon.
In the Valley, the quick hitting storm will have its biggest impacts on Friday evening, with the chance for a few thunderstorms and gusty winds. We’re expecting less than ½ an inch of rain, but it’s possible if you get a thunderstorm in your neighborhood, you could see more rain than that. Also, some small hail is possible but no one expects this storm to have the impact of the early week storm that coated areas of the Valley in that white graupel.
Temperatures are going to drop off. Saturday, the Valley high is expected to be in the low-60s. Then, we warm back to around 70. Monday and Tuesday we’ll be around 70 degrees. After that, a late week storm will bring rain chances to Phoenix on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with highs only around 60. So it will be a cool, and perhaps rainy start to the Phoenix Open in Scottsdale.