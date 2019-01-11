What a fantastic Friday, plenty of sunshine with temperatures right where they should be in the upper 60's.    Hopefully you enjoyed it, because some changes are moving in for the weekend. 

A low pressure system will move thru our state bringing us a chance of rain Saturday afternoon and evening.   Also, plan on snow in the mountains Saturday night in the mountains with snow levels around 6000 feet.  Should be a quiet day on Sunday.

Next week could be interesting, we have a chance of light rain Monday thru Wednesday.  We are watching a stronger disturbance that could move thru here late Thursday that could bring us even more rain.  Stay tuned.   

Happy Friday! 

CBS 5 Chief Meteorologist

