What a fantastic Friday, plenty of sunshine with temperatures right where they should be in the upper 60's. Hopefully you enjoyed it, because some changes are moving in for the weekend.
A low pressure system will move thru our state bringing us a chance of rain Saturday afternoon and evening. Also, plan on snow in the mountains Saturday night in the mountains with snow levels around 6000 feet. Should be a quiet day on Sunday.
Next week could be interesting, we have a chance of light rain Monday thru Wednesday. We are watching a stronger disturbance that could move thru here late Thursday that could bring us even more rain. Stay tuned.
Happy Friday!