We are woke up to some storms in Arizona on this Tuesday morning.
This system will drag cool air into the state, with high temps only climbing to 83 degrees in Phoenix Tuesday.
Wednesday can bring storms to the mountains but we should stay dry in the Valley.
Temps climb to near 90 in Phoenix by Thursday, but another storm moves in for the weekend.
This will bring a slight chance for showers around the Valley. Right now there is about a 20% chance for rain with this system in Phoenix, but that could change by the weekend.
The good news is temps will once again drop by the weekend with highs falling to the low 80s.