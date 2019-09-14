There's a potential for severe weather tonight into Sunday afternoon as monsoon moisture increases and a weather disturbance from Mexico tracks into Arizona.
Storms rolling through the Valley tonight will bring the threat of blowing dust, plenty of lightning, along with periods of heavy rain.
Severe Thunderstorm warnings, flood advisories and blowing dust advisories are all in place for Maricopa and Pinal counties through the rest of the evening.
Storm chances continue at 20 percent for the Valley Sunday morning as the weather disturbance remains in eastern Arizona before tracking into New Mexico later that day.
Otherwise cloudy skies, mild temperatures and breezy to gusty winds are expect in the valley. Eastern Arizona should expect another round of strong storms off and on through out the day.
A trough from the northwest tracking into the region Monday through early Tuesday will keep Valley storm chances in the forecast for both those days.
Temperatures will drop into the 90s for Sunday and Monday. Drier warmer weather moves in for the rest of the week.