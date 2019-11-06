A few thundershowers dotted the morning skies, especially in the West Valley on Wednesday morning. In north Peoria, 2/10ths of an inch of rain fell. That was the most we found. However, may locations on the west side picked up about 1/10th of an inch of rain. At Sky Harbor, only a trace of rain was reported. Overnight tonight, most of the rain will be in northern and eastern Arizona as the storm moves out.
Temps are going to stay on the mild side the rest of this week with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s through the weekend and then slightly cooler temps next week.
With the lack of measurable rain at the airport, we’re not up to 41 days without rain.
