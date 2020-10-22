Plan on a cool morning in the Valley for your Thursday with temperatures in the 60's in most spots.
We will see a dry and sunny day with a high of around 93 degrees in Phoenix.
Temps will fall to the 80's for Saturday and Sunday as a storm system approaches.
We should stay dry most of the weekend, with a 20% chance for rain late Sunday.
The wind will increase for Saturday and Sunday, with gusty winds around 35 mph in the mountains.
Better chances for rain enter the picture for next week.
Monday holds a 40% chance for rain in Phoenix with highs falling to around 74 degrees. Our normal for this time of the year is 86 degrees.
We could even see some high elevation snow with our first fall storm of the season.
A bit more time is needed for snow totals and timing, but plan on the potential for winter weather driving conditions in northern and eastern Arizona late Sunday through Tuesday afternoon.