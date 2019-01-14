It was an active weekend in the high country, snowfall totals range anywhere from about 1-4 inches in Flagstaff to 6-11 inches in Show Low. We have another round of rain and snow in the forecast starting late today. Widespread rain and showers will begin in Southern California and move east into our state thru Tuesday night.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory above 7,000 feet from 5 AM Tuesday to 5 AM Wednesday. 1 to 3 inches of is possible above 7,000, and 6 to 8 inches of snow above 8,000 feet.
Rainfall totals will range from about a quarter an inch to a half inch of rain.
The next chance of rain will be Thursday night and Friday.
Next weekend we will dry out and warm up Saturday and Sunday.
