PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizonans woke up Sunday morning to rain, hail and snow in the high country thanks to a storm that rolled through this week.

Overcast conditions lasted all week long but the rain and snow really came down Saturday night into Sunday morning. The weather continues to be chilly and overcast through Sunday.

The two storms are tracking through the state today through Tuesday, producing Valley rain, thunderstorms, wind, mountain snow and cold temperatures.

The first of the two storms will bring about 0.10" to 0.25" of rain for the Valley today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms around the Valley this morning should ease up late this afternoon or early this evening.

Snow levels today will drop to about 4000 feet, with Flagstaff picking up about 3 to 5" inches of snow through this evening. Prescott and Payson could see 1 to 3" of snow today, with Pinetop and Forest Lakes at about 4 to 8".

There will be a lull in the rain and snow late tonight through early tomorrow morning before the second storm hits Arizona late Monday morning through Tuesday.