Rain continues to fall in Phoenix as a storm makes its way through.

The storm moving through Arizona right now is still producing copious amounts of rain and a bit of snow around the state. In the Valley, the strongest squall line moved through over the lunch hour. There were numerous reports of hail and two funnel clouds were sighted. AZFamily’s Ashlee DeMartino took video of the funnel cloud and we’re sharing it on azfamily.com.

In the Valley, most areas have received between 1/4” and ½” of rain, but up at Carefree, a rain bucket caught an inch of rain. So far, snowfall amounts are been in the range of 2-4”, so not that impressive. But Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings continue for much of northern and eastern Arizona in the highest elevations.

Valley Rainfall Tuesday

Rainfall around the Valley
Current Weather Warnings

Not much snow so far in northern and eastern AZ.

The showers will be tapering off after midnight and we expect a dry but windy day on Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s. By the weekend, we will see highs in the 70s. But as of mid-afternoon on Tuesday, the high in Phoenix was 57 degrees which is 19-degrees below normal.

