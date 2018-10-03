As the moisture from Rosa is scoured out of Arizona, we saw a lot of sunshine statewide on Wednesday and a relatively few showers. That trend will continue overnight. Thursday and Friday will be quiet, sunny days with highs in the upper-80s. Saturday, we’ll start to cloud up and temps will drop into the mid-80s.
On Sunday, a legitimate cold front, the first of the fall season, will drop into Arizona bringing the Valley a 60% chance for showers, which even high chances in the mountains. Temperatures will drop as well. Highs Sunday and Monday will only be in the mid-70s. That’s way below average for this time of year.
Although it’s still a long ways off, the Valley could see as much as an inch of rain from this next storm.
Thursday and Friday will be dry and sunny, but there's another chance for storms as we get into Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will also be much cooler by Sunday and Monday with highs in the 70s!
