Plan on a warm day with temps in the low 80's today in Phoenix.
We will see some breezes out there but we remain dry.
We should expect a sunny day ahead too.
Changes are on the way for Wednesday as a storm system moves in from California.
There's a 50% chance to see some storms for Wednesday in Phoenix. This storm doesn't look great with maybe a half inch of rain in western Arizona.
Temps will fall too, with highs in the upper 70's in Phoenix.
We will see gusty winds as well for your Wednesday in the Valley.
Rain chances will linger into Thursday and Friday along with cooler weather.
The high on Thursday in Phoenix will be around 70 degrees.
We should be dry, sunny and warmer heading into Easter Weekend.