A low pressure system continues spinning over Arizona today, bringing another day of unsettled weather to the state.
The Valley can expect morning showers and potentially thunderstorms, with chances continuing throughout the day and into tonight as well.
High of 86 degrees today with a Flash Flood Watch through this evening.
Dry and quiet weather expected in the Valley Friday and into the weekend, with unseasonably cool temperatures expected for the next week as well.
Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and lows dropping to the 60s.