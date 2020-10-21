With more than 60 days without rain, we finally have some decent chances Monday and Tuesday of next week. Snow is possible in the mountains as well. More on that in just a bit as we start our focus on the next couple of days.
Temperatures are gradually coming down as a ridge of high pressure loosens its grip on the state. With that, we’re expected mid-90s tomorrow and low-90s on Friday. By the weekend, look for highs to be in the mid-80s, which is about normal for this time of year. The storm we’re watching will first show its leading edge on Sunday afternoon with an increase in clouds.
The latest charts are beginning to come together and that raises our confidence level on the forecast. For Monday, we could see around ¼ of an inch of rain in the Valley, with some areas topping out over 1/2 inch of rain. It still appears most of the moisture will end up east of the Valley.
Right now the storm appears to be warm enough to limit snow to the highest elevations of the state and the northern portions of Arizona. However, it’s still pretty early in the forecast and we’ll have to watch those temperatures very closely. But as of now, it does appear this will mainly be a rain even for most areas of the high country as well. The latest forecast from NOAA shows a potential for more than an inch of rain along the Mogollon Rim over to the White Mountains. But again, the highest elevations, i.e., mountain tops, will get that moisture in the form of snow.