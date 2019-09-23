APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Heavy rain in the Mesa-Apache Junction border caused the roof of a gas station to collapse Monday morning.
The awning over the gas pumps at the Valero gas station near Signal Butte and Apache Trail collapsed at about 8 a.m. after heavy rain.
The area has seen at least an inch of rain in the last few hours, causing flooded roads and multiple water rescues.
The parking lot of the gas station is also flooded with rain water.
By Monday afternoon, the mangled metal was cleaned up and several gas pumps were back open.
A few were still blocked off for safety reasons.
The gas station owner tells us that an expert has deemed the roof “sound” and that there should be no further threat of collapse.
CLOSED: SR 88 northbound is closed at milepost 199 north of Apache Junction. This is due to flooding. #Aztraffic #azwx pic.twitter.com/YMHXK3Uifn— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 23, 2019