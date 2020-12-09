A mild morning again in the Valley with dry conditions.
We will see another warm day with high temps of around 79 degrees later today.
Later tonight we introduce rain chances to the state.
The best shot looks to be Thursday though, with around a 70% for showers in the Phoenix area.
Most of rain will be light to moderate with amounts around a tenth of an inch.
Rain chances will linger for Friday but they don't look overly impressive.
Temps will also fall to the 60s for Thursday and beyond.
Have a great day!