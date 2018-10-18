Slowly but surely the storm system that brought snow to the state on Tuesday morning is moving to the northeast and weakening. As it does, we come under the influence of high pressure and that allows us to warm up over the next several days. Friday we’ll see temps around 90. Saturday we’ll be a couple of degrees warming than that.
Late Saturday, a storm will start pumping moisture into Arizona from the south and, in the Valley, we could see some showers Saturday night. Saturday will also be pretty windy.
Sunday is looking like a day when we’ll see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. By Monday, skies should be clearing around the Valley.
If we get any rain, it’s probably going to be fairly light, with most forecasts talking about 1/10” of an inch of rain or less.
