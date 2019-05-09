The rain has moved out of the Phoenix area for your Thursday.
We are seeing some spotty rain and some thunderstorms in northwestern Arizona this morning.
Plan on another round of storms in the northern mountains for today with partly cloudy skies in Phoenix.
Highs will climb to 89 degrees later today in the Valley.
A slight chance for showers is back in the forecast Friday and Saturday.
On Mother's Day those chances climb to 30%. Plan on cooler temps as well with highs only around 80 degrees in Phoenix.
By the middle of next week, we should see highs back in the mid-90s.