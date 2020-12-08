Will Thursday be the day we break our dry streak, which started back on August 20th? The latest model runs are trending slightly wetter for metro Phoenix, so it looks like we could get some measurable rain on Thursday, but not a lot of it.
Most of the rain from this storm is still headed into SE Arizona, where some locations could get more than an inch of rain.
The storm, coming from off the coast of San Diego, will cool us down rather dramatically. We’ll go from near 80 today to the mid-60s by Thursday afternoon. Then we’re going to keep that rather chilly weather around for a while as a secondary storm reinforces the first one, keeping us cool. That second storm could actually bring some snow to eastern Arizona.
Wednesday, expect highs in the 70s before that drop into the 60s on Thursday. Right now, it looks like we could stay in the 60s through the weekend and barely climb back into the 70s on Sunday afternoon.
This is the 110th day without rain at Sky Harbor but it’s nowhere near the record of 160 days with precipitation.