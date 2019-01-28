A nice start to the work week, with some sunshine and temperatures a bit above average. A few off and on clouds thru Wednesday and temperatures will stay in the lower 70's.
A weak low pressure system will move in to our state by Thursday, bringing in more moisture into the state. We will see increasing clouds on Thursday and the best chance of rain will be Thursday evening into Friday Morning.
A stronger storm system will move in Saturday which will bring us even more rain and snow up in the high country. The unsettled pattern will stick around thru Sunday.
This is not the best timing this week for a storm with the largest golfing event in our backyard. If you are heading out to the open, keep your rain gear handy.