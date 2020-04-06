Monday will bring sunny skies with temps a bit cooler than Sunday.
Plan on a high of around 81 degrees and dry conditions.
Tuesday will be slightly warmer with highs around 83 degrees in Phoenix.
Rain chances are back in the picture for Wednesday.
There is a 50% chance to see rain and thunderstorms in the Phoenix area Wednesday afternoon.
Rain chances linger into Thursday, but quickly fade by the afternoon.
Temps will fall to the 70's and 60's Wednesday and Thursday.
Friday will be dry with sunny skies. We keep with that patter into the weekend.
Easter Sunday will be sunny and nice, with a highs in the mid 80's.