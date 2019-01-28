Plan on a nice day in the Valley with plenty of cloud cover!
It will be gloomy at times, but don't look for any rain in the Valley.
A weak low-pressure system will move in to our state by Thursday, bringing in more moisture into the state.
Right now it looks like the best window for rain in Phoenix will be later Thursday into Friday morning.
A stronger storm system will move in Saturday, which will bring us even more rain and snow up in the high country.
The unsettled pattern will stick around through Sunday.
This is not the best timing this week for a storm with the largest golfing event in our backyard. If you are heading out to the Open, keep your rain gear handy.