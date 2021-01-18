A mild morning ahead with highs in the low 70s later today in Phoenix.
We will start out with sunshine but see clouds increase throughout the day in the Valley.
It looks like Monday will be dry for most, but on Tuesday, a series of low pressure systems will start to impact the state.
We have around a 30% chance for some showers Tuesday in Phoenix.
Snow will start to fall Tuesday too, with limited accumulation above 6000 feet.
Flagstaff could pick up a few inches of snow by Wednesday.
We keep rain in the forecast for the rest of the workweek, with another decent chance for Thursday.
The weekend looks like it could be wet too! Stay tuned!
Have a great day!