A weak weather system will be cross Arizona on Tuesday bringing a slight chance for a few light showers to metro Phoenix. Other than that, it looks like it will be a pretty quiet weather week.
The chances for rain are a little better in the mountains of Arizona, but again, not much moisture is expected to fall from the skies.
As far as temperatures are concerned, we’re looking at highs in the upper-80s for the rest of this week. That’s slightly above normal for this time of year.
(1) comment
Still need to show air quality though..
