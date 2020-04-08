A cooler day is ahead in Phoenix with highs topping out around 80 degrees.
There is about 20% chance to see some rain today, but the bulk of the showers will be west of Phoenix.
It will be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph.
Rain chances linger for the end of the week, but holding at about 20%.
Cooler air continues to move in for Friday, brining high temps down to 70 degrees.
Temps will slowly rebound for your weekend with highs on Saturday around 77 and highs on Sunday reaching the low 80s.
Plan on sunny and dry conditions for your weekend!