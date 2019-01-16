The chance for rain will be back in the forecast beginning Thursday night and Friday for metro Phoenix. However, we expect any rain that may occur to be light.
Zonal flow takes hold in the upper pattern for the next day or so allowing for drying of the atmosphere and clearer skies today and early Thursday.
Another Pacific system makes way into the Intermountain West late Thursday and Friday bringing precipitation chances back into the forecast. Right now, the best timing for showers looks to be Thursday evening and night ahead of the cold front.
PoP chances nearing 25% will grace the northern portions of La Paz and Maricopa Counties, including the Phoenix area, and then increase to near 50% across Gila County early Friday morning. Breezy conditions will also spread across Southeast California Thursday and then Central Arizona on Friday as a cold front sweeps across the region.
The airmass behind this system is substantially colder than we have seen out of the past few systems but if the current trajectory of the low remains on the modeled track, the bulk of the cold air will remain mostly over Northern Arizona and avoid the Sonoran Desert.
Still, low temperatures Saturday morning will drop 5 degrees or so, but remaining at or above freezing for most locations, including Globe. Cooler morning lows will hang around through the early part of next week.