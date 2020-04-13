Highs today will once again be below normal in the upper 70's in Phoenix.
Plan on a partly cloudy day with a high of 78 degrees.
There is a slight chance for rain in Phoenix but the bulk of it should stay north.
Plan on rain in northern Arizona and some limited snow. Snow levels in Arizona should stay about 7000 feet, with minimal accumulations.
We dry things out for Tuesday and beyond with a warming trend ahead. Highs for the end of the week will approach 90 degrees.
Wednesday temps climb to the low 80's and by Thursday and Friday Valley highs should hit 88 degrees.
The normal high for this time of the year is 84 degrees.
Plan on a dry and sunny week ahead in Phoenix!