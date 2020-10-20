Temperatures are still running about ten degrees above average around the state but we’re seeing that change. Temps will continue to moderate this week and by the weekend, we’ll see highs in the 80s. Then, a storm system due in late Sunday and Monday will bring a 30% chance of showers to the Valley with highs dropping into the 70s. While it’s fairly early to try to determine how much rain and snow in the mountains will fall, a conservative estimate for the Valley would be about ¼” of an inch and in the highest elevations of our state, perhaps around 4 inches of snow. If it does rain, it will be the first in over 60 days. And certainly it would be nice to get some snow on the ground in the mountains.
In the meantime, expect a high around 97 on Wednesday, 95 for Thursday and 91 on Friday. After that is when we’ll drop into the 80s for the weekend and then 70s early next week. And while the rain isn’t a sure thing yet, the parts of the forecast we’re very confident about are the temperatures, winds and clouds. And it does look like the low pressure system will make it all the way to Arizona.
The storm will clear out rather quickly and temperatures will rebound. By Halloween, we expect lots of sunshine with highs in the 80s.