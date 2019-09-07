Storm chances in the Valley tonight remain slim to none. Models indicating the possibility of blowing dust and some sprinkles more likely for us. The high country and eastern Arizona will continue to see isolated showers and thunderstorms through out the night.
Eastern Arizona be on the look out for localized flash flooding tonight as the storms pass through.
Starting Sunday, another disturbance will kick up winds in the high country (gusts up to 40 mph) and drop temperatures in the Valley.
The Valley has a better chance of seeing storms Sunday evening through at least next Tuesday as a broad trough of low pressure tracks north of the state and imports deeper moisture into Arizona.
Much cooler weather is also expected, with Valley highs in the 90s Monday through Wednesday.