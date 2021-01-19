Phoenix Sky Harbor got it’s first rain of 2021 just after 6 am this morning. .01” (one-hundredth) of an inch was recorded in a brief shower. (BTW, if we were outside of the US, the rain gauge would not have tipped, as 1 millimeter (.04” inches) is the minimum rainfall recorded just about everywhere else.
A series of three storms over the next 10 days is going to bring us the best chance for more rain and snow in Arizona this winter season. That said, it’s going to be a rather slow start as we wait for the first storm, which is parked off the coast of southern California, to make its way thru Arizona. Right now, that’s expected on Thursday when our rain chances will go up. We could also see a thunderstorm or two.
In the meantime, light showers are possible as the low pushes clouds and moisture up from the south. Right now, thru Friday, we expect to see less than ½ an inch of rain at most Valley locations. In northern Arizona, this warm storm won’t produce much snow, even at the highest elevations of our state.
However, the second storm is due into the state this weekend. That one will be colder and stronger. As a result, we could see a decent amount of snow in northern AZ, with some areas potentially getting up to 12” of snow. In the Valley, we could add another ½ an inch to the rainfall numbers. It will get colder, too. By Sunday, highs will only be in the 50s around metro Phoenix.
By next Tuesday night of next week we expect to see about ½” of rain at most Valley locations. Some could get more. By next Tuesday night, we could see between 12-24 inches of some at Flagstaff and other similar elevations along the Rim Country.