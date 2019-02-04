Get ready for rain and snow moving into Arizona, widespread light rain will start this afternoon thru Wednesday morning. Valley rainfall totals will range from a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
Snow is already starting to fall in the high country, snow levels will drop to 5500 feet by Tuesday evening. Flagstaff is expected to get seven to 11 inches of snow, while Prescott may see one to three inches and Show Low may get four to six inches. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Mogollon Rim and Kaibab Plateau through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Grand Canyon Country also until 8 a.m. Wednesday, and for the White Mountains until 11 a.m. Wednesday. Expect winter driving conditions that include icy, snowy roads and reduced visibility from blowing snow.
Once this front moves out of the state, a cold air mass will settle in and drop temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be well below average, only getting up to the mid 50's.