Yet another storm system is bearing down on Arizona. This one is going to bring lots of clouds, lots of wind, and the potential for blowing dust in many areas of the state. The forecast wind has already resulted in the National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory for much of SW Arizona, including metro Phoenix. Also, a wind advisory has been posted in the same general area. And because of the blowing dust, an air quality alert has been issued for metro Phoenix on Thursday. Peak winds gusts around Phoenix will probably be around 40 miles an hour. The winds will be a bit stronger along the Colorado River.
That system will also bring a 30% chance for showers around Phoenix on Friday. Those shower chances will last into Saturday morning as well. Right now, we’re not expecting any kind of heavy rain, but scattered showers are certainly a possibility.
After highs in the 60s on Friday, we will start to warm up for the weekend. By Saturday will be in the mid-70s, and by Sunday, the mid-80s. Early next week, high temperatures are headed for the upper-80s, and it is possible we’ll make a run at our first 90-degree reading of the year.