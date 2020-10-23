As a strong storm system develops over the Pacific Northwest, our weather future becomes a little clearer at this point. That system will merge with a weaker system just sitting off the coast of southern California and bring Arizona a decent chance for the rain and snow in some parts of the state. Right now, most of the moisture seems to be headed into eastern Arizona, but there’s still a good chance Phoenix will see some measurable rain as well.
As early as Friday evening we could see some showers developing out ahead of a cold front that’s dropping down from the north. The front will make for a very windy day in northern Arizona and a breezy day in the deserts. In the north, we expect blowing dust and perhaps even Red Flag Warnings because of the high fire danger. As the cold front pushes through during the early morning hours, the chances for rain will brighten around metro Phoenix.
As ran as Valley rain, the estimate is from about 1/10th of an inch to nearly ¼ of an inch of rain, which better possibilities in the east Valley. And, yes. Some neighborhoods could get missed completely. As for as snow is concerned, we’re still talking about 4-6 inches of we snow on the very highest peaks of our state. Other areas, like Flagstaff, could see a couple of inches of wet, slushy snow.
In all, it’s the first “winter” type snow of the season. Here’s wishing for many more so that our drought stricken state can see it’s water prospects improve.