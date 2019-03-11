A storm moving into Arizona will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday morning. And in the highest elevations of the state, we’ll see snow. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place in eastern and southeast Arizona, but do not include the Flagstaff area or western portions of the Mogollon Rim.

Around Flagstaff, we may see between 3-5” of wet snow and in the White Mountains, perhaps as much as 8” of snow. Of course, the highest elevations of the state will get more.

Snow forecast for Arizona

Most of the snow will be in the White Mountains.

As far as rain is concerned in the Valley, our guidance is telling us to expect between ¼”-1/2” of rain. However, some neighborhoods might see more than that. There is also the possibility of a thunderstorm over the next 24 hours.

Rain forecast for the Valley.

Forecast rain for metro Phoenix.

High temperatures will only be in the 60s through Thursday. That’s well below normal. However, by the weekend we’ll warm up, forecast temps in the mid-70s with lots of sunshine.

