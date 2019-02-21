The storm moving through Arizona on Thursday is everything that was advertised.
Heavy snow has been falling in the mountains all day. In the metro Phoenix area, it's been cold scattered showers. So far, Sky Harbor has only had 1/18 of an inch of rain, but more is expected. The evening drive will likely see more rain.
As far as the show is concerned, some locations are well over a foot of new snow, and it’s still coming down. And on the top of Snowbowl Mountain near Flagstaff, 24” of snow was reported. The snow will continue in northern and eastern Arizona through the night into Friday. The Winter Storm Warnings, for the most part, will run until 5 p.m. on Friday, but it’s likely we’ll see the storm showing signs of weakening by then.
For the Valley, scattered showers are likely throughout Friday with a high of 52 expected. However, for the weekend we’ll start to dry things out and warm things up a bit. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 57 while Sunday we should get to 60 degrees. That’s still well below the norms. The average high right now is in the low 70s.
