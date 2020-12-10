A 110-day dry streak has come to an end in Phoenix. Sky Harbor picked up .01" of rain late last night, and showers are ongoing this morning.
An area of low pressure is moving through Arizona this morning and will continue to impact us throughout the day ahead. Widespread showers possible this morning but should begin to clear from west to east this afternoon across our state. Valley rainfall totals should be generally less than a quarter inch. Thunderstorms are possible today as well, and if those develop, it's possible to see some higher rainfall totals.
Snow is possible in the high country today down to 6000 feet. Flagstaff and areas along the Mogollon Rim could pick up an inch or two of snow, with elevations in the White Mountains above 9000 feet picking up potentially six inches or more of snow.
Today's storm system ushers in much cooler weather as well. Phoenix climbed to 80 degrees yesterday. Today, look for morning temperatures in the 50s to only climb to 62 degrees. A weaker low pressure system will sweep through the state tomorrow. Most areas won't see any additional precipitation, but winds will be gusty in the high country and temperatures will stay relatively cool statewide. Look for Valley highs again Friday in the low 60s, with mid to upper 60s returning for a dry weekend.