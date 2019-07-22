PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix is expected to see some monsoon tonight.
Blowing dust south of Phoenix and some storms may move into the Phoenix metro.
A blowing dust advisory is in effect through 10 p.m. on Monday.
Stay cool, drink plenty of water and think rain!
LOL! 989* in Surprise? OK, then!
