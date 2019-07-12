PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix is expected to see some monsoon activity Friday and through the weekend.
That activity may be some rain or blowing dust.
[RADAR: Check storm activity in your area]
An excessive heat warning is also in effect today and tomorrow.
The National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warning to also include Monday and Tuesday.
[MAP: Heat relief stations near you]
Stay cool, drink plenty of water and think rain!
