A beautiful Sunday is on tap across Arizona in the wake of a storm that brought a few showers and windy conditions.
Afternoon highs today will be a couple of degrees cooler than Saturday. Skies will be generally sunny and winds will be light.
A few clouds are expected Monday with nearly carbon copy temperatures.
By Tuesday, high pressure strengthens across the region. This will allow temperatures to warm up. In fact, the Valley may see highs in the low to mid 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, a weak storm tracking through northern Arizona may produce a few light showers for the high country, with only a marginal chance of a shower for the Valley. This mild system will keep snow levels above 8500 ft.
A stronger and colder storm is expected to bring scattered showers to the Valley Friday, drop snow levels down to 6000 ft. and usher in cooler air that will drop temperatures through next weekend.
For Phoenix Sunday, look for sunny skies with a high of 74 and a low of 52. For Monday, a mostly to partly sunny day with a high of 74 and a low of 51. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 80 and a low of 57. Temperatures peak on Wednesday with a high of 85. Highs cool to the upper 70s Thursday. Our next best chance of rain is at 40 percent Friday with a high of 68.