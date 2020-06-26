Rather seasonal temperatures are expected around the state this weekend. No rain. For the Valley, that means highs in the 106-109 range on Saturday with a drop down to about 105 on Sunday. Then we’ll see a big change as a storm system from the Pacific moves our way. While the core of the storm will stay well to the north of us, the southern edge of the storm will impact Arizona with much cooler temperatures and rather windy conditions, especially in northern Arizona.
In fact, beginning Sunday and Monday, virtually the entire state of Arizona is under a Fire Weather Watch. The fire danger will be high because its so dry and it will be windy.
We expect the windiest days to be Sunday and Monday as the cooler air makes its way in. On Monday around metro Phoenix look for a high of 100. On Tuesday, if all things hold together, we’ll get a high of 98 degrees, but pop right back up to 102 on Wednesday. Still those temperatures are below average for this time of year.
As we enter the last week of June there are no clear signs the monsoon is anywhere close to returning to Arizona. We will wee a few thunderstorms in SE Arizona on Sunday and Monday, but that moisture will quickly we swept out of the state. At least we’re going to see some slightly cooler temperatures into next week.
Today also marks the day when we set a record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in Phoenix of 122, back in 1990.