The ridge of high pressure that’s been bringing us the nice, warm weather the last couple of days is beginning to move off to the east and weaken. As it does, we’ll see cooler temperatures around the Valley by Sunday, and that will continue into much of next week. However, the weather scenario for the deserts still looks very dry for the 7-day outlook.
Looks for highs in the low-to-mid 80s on Saturday with afternoon breezes. Sunday will also be breezy, and we’ll see highs drop off into the mid-70s. That pretty much looks like the high temps for most of next week as we’ll remain connected to the northerly jet stream, which will pump that cool air into the state. It will also be rather blustery at times.
A storm on Tuesday night into Wednesday could bring some showers into northern Arizona, but again, we think precipitation will not impact the Valley.
We got a little bit of potentially good news with the latest long-range forecasts from NOAA. Right now, it looks like Arizona could be shaping up with increasing odds to have a monsoon with above-average rainfall. After last year’s monsoon, which essentially failed around the state, a decent monsoon would be welcome.